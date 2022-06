BREAKING THIS AM… RECORD INFLATION NUMBERS… BEN CASSELMAN, NYT: U.S. consumer prices rose 1% in May and were up 8.6% from a year earlier, faster than April’s 8.3% pace. The reacceleration in headline inflation was driven by another big jump in gas prices. […]

The 8.6% increase in consumer prices over the past year is the fastest pace of inflation since December 1981.