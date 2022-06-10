Fox Business Hosts Reveal Which Biden Official Could Take The Fall For Record Inflation

The co-hosts of “Mornings With Maria” on Fox Business Network said that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen could be held responsible for record inflation Friday morning.

“We will see if she takes the fall for this after a year telling us [inflation] was transitory,” host Maria Bartiromo said to co-host Dagen McDowell.

“I’ve been getting emails from people on Wall Street,” Bartiromo earlier told McDowell. “People are surprised. They do not realize Janet Yellen is as woke as she is.” (RELATED: ‘Get Back In Your Lane’: Tucker Carlson Slams Yellen For Focus On Global Warming, Gun Crime Amid ‘Imploding’ Economy)

Bartiromo asked McDowell if her sources had also been surprised by Yellen’s comments after Yellen expressed hope for action on climate change and gun control during testimony before the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday.

WATCH:

“She got the job and is expected to carry water for this completely disconnected hideous administration that’s overseeing this more than doubling in gasoline prices,” McDowell said. “So she needs to be the messenger on all of this. I don’t think people should be surprised about it, but in terms of a recession, she will be the treasury secretary that has, well, overseen snapback in inflation that certainly I have never seen in my lifetime, but also a recession that’s on the horizon.”

The Consumer Price Index rose by 8.6% Friday according to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, fueled by increasing gas prices. Many experts argued that the Biden administration’s anti-fossil fuel policies helped cause gas prices to soar.

The Treasury Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

