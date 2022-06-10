Johnny Depp Is Releasing An Album With Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp has carved out his next move after crushing Amber Heard in court.

Following winning more than $10 million in his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, the legendary actor is releasing an album titled “18” with Jeff Beck, according to Rolling Stone. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The album will reportedly consist of 13 songs.

It’s great to see that Depp is wasting no time before getting back on the horse. The past few years have been a living hell for the former “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, and it’s now time for him to get back to living life.

He hammered Amber Heard in court, his reputation appears to be restored and he’s now dropping an album with a famous musician. If that’s not a comeback, I don’t know what is.

Seeing as how Depp has one of the most loyal fanbases in the world, it’s hard to imagine that his album won’t put up huge numbers whenever it drops.

He’s a hot commodity right now, and dropping a new album after dismantling Heard in court is bound to only make him more popular!

It should be a ton of fun to see what kind of music fans get with Depp and Beck’s upcoming album!