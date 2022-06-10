Johnny Depp’s Court Victory Revives His Celebrity Status

Johnny Depp’s June 1 victory over Amber Heard in the $50 million defamation suit he launched against her has been helping the actor revive his celebrity status in a very big way.

Prior to the trial, the actor’s last big moment with fans dated back to 2003 when he released “Pirates of the Caribbean.” But since his victory, his popularity has seen a huge surge. Depp seems to have revived the fame he once lay claims to during his prime. Depp’s Dior campaign has been resurrected and is now airing in prime time, according to TMZ. That timing correlates with millions of fans that clamored to Depp’s newly created TikTok account June 7, according to TMZ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sephora (@sephora)

Depp reportedly penned a contract with Dior in 2015 and became the face of the Sauvage men’s fragrance, and now, a full 7 years later, Dior has re-released the ad, which aired on FOX during “MasterChef” June 9, according to TMZ.

Sephora has reportedly also promoted the fragrance as recently as May, and recorded record-breaking sales, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Johnny Depp’s Lawyer, Camille Vasquez, Is Set To Appear In His Upcoming Docuseries)

Johnny Depp Dior Fragrance Ad Airs on Primetime One Week After Amber Heard Trial Verdict: Report https://t.co/cwe1D9rnGU — People (@people) June 10, 2022

Depp also saw huge fan support while rocking out with Jeff Beck on stage, and was greeted with boisterous cheers each time he went in or out of the Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom.

Fans were so devoted to catching a glimpse of Depp that some were sleeping on the streets to guarantee their place in line, and fights were ensuing as fans battled for courtroom access, according to TMZ. A wristband policy was put into effect to reduce the chaos, reported the outlet.

Johnny Depp, who last week won a near-total victory in a defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, and English guitarist Jeff Beck will release an album of mainly covers next month, after taking to the stage together https://t.co/HATPLD7R5M pic.twitter.com/p0mOVpHA5d — Reuters Showbiz (@ReutersShowbiz) June 10, 2022

In contrast, Heard has claimed her career is in dire shape, according to Variety. She was subjected to thunderous boos during her courtroom comings and goings.

Depp has been trending and topping the headlines, which has led to a renewed interest in the actor which had previously faded to grey.