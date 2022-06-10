‘Political Witch Hunt’: Former President Trump Reacts To January 6 Hearings

Former President Donald Trump reacted Thursday night to the first primetime Jan. 6 Committee hearing, labeling it as a “political witch hunt” via Truth Social.

The former president reacted to the hearing on his social media platform in a series of posts. Trump called out the partisan hearings as well as former Attorney General Bill Barr’s alleged inaction over the results of the 2020 president election.

“So the Unselect Committee of political HACKS refuses to play any of the many positive witnesses and statements, refuses to talk of the Election Fraud and Irregularities that took place on a massive scale, and decided to use a documentary maker from Fake News ABC to spin only negative footage. Our Country is in such trouble!” Trump kicked off his series of posts on Truth Social.

NEW: Trump responds to #January6thHearings: “Our Country is in such trouble!” pic.twitter.com/JBNkIWMxIP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 10, 2022

In the posts that followed, Trump called Barr a coward for refusing to investigate supposed election fraud and maintained that his daughter, Ivanka Trump, was not involved in viewing the results of the 2020 election. Trump also said his daughter was only trying to be respectful to Barr by testifying she’d accepted that the election wasn’t stolen. (RELATED: Biden Calls January 6 ‘The Worst Attack On Our Democracy Since The Civil War’)

On December 1, 2020, Barr announced that the Department of Justice (DOJ) had not found any evidence of fraud during the 2020 election.

An audit of the 2020 election conducted in Wisconsin found that the race was secure and the results were accurately tallied. A signature audit in Cobb County, Georgia, also found no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Trump and his campaign levied numerous legal challenges in battleground states in an attempt to overturn the result of the election. The campaign lost or withdrew cases in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Trump ended his commentary on the hearing by calling out the media as the “same group who brought [viewers] the fake Russia, Russia, Russia hoax.”

The hearings will resume next week on Monday at 10 a.m., according to USA Today.

The hearings focus on the riot in which protesters breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.