Poll: Biden Slips Underwater In Massachusetts For The First Time

President Joe Biden is underwater in a state considered a lock for the Democratic Party, according to poll results published Thursday.

Fifty-five percent of Massachusetts residents disapprove of how Biden has handled his job as president and only 34% approve, according to the latest Civiqs poll.

Biden has had a consistent positive approval rating in the state since becoming president, making it the first time Biden’s disapproval numbers outweighed voters who approve, according to the polling, which has been conducted every month since April 2021. Only 43% of Massachusetts voters disapproved of Biden in Civiqs’ May poll, a ten-point difference between May and June.

biden is officially underwater in deep blue massachusetts for the first time per civiqs. https://t.co/zGrspOw6Sj pic.twitter.com/Sl1xMzGfai — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) June 10, 2022

Massachusetts, a deep blue state that went almost 66% for Biden in the 2020 general election, shows the president has high disapproval numbers among almost all voting blocks.

The poll shows that almost 50% of young voters ages 18-34 disapprove of Biden’s job as president. Forty-six percent of voters 35- to 49-years-old disapprove of Biden, while just 37% approve. The numbers even out at 46% approval/disapproval among voters ages 50-64 and decrease to 34% disapproval among voters 65 and older.

Only 12% of Democratic voters in Massachusetts disapprove of how Biden is running the country, but the number skyrockets to 95% among Republican voters. More Independent voters (63%) disapprove than approve (24%) of the president. (RELATED: Poll: Majority Of Americans Think Biden Is Intentionally Sending Gas Prices Sky High To Fuel Green Agenda)

White voters in Massachusetts are more likely to disapprove of Biden than Black or Hispanic voters. Over 56% of Black voters, 55% of Hispanic voters, and 41% of White voters in the state approve of Biden’s job as president.

These numbers mimic Biden’s approval numbers nationwide, with 55% of Americans pointing at their frustration toward the president, reported Civiqs.

An anonymous Democratic strategist told The Hill in April that Biden’s disapproval numbers will haunt the Democratic Party in the midterms.

“The problem is simple. The American people have lost confidence in [Biden], the Democratic strategist told The Hill. “You have an energy crisis that’s paralyzing and inflation is at a 40-year high and we’re heading into a recession.”

The analytics site FiveThirtyEight gives Civiqs a “B-” grade in its pollster ratings, with a mean-reverted bias towards the Democratic Party.