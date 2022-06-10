Raiders Receiver Hunter Renfrow Scores A Huge Extension Worth Up To $32 Million

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow is a very rich man after his latest deal!

The super talented slot receiver has agreed to a two-year extension with the Raiders with a max value of $32 million over two seasons, according to Tom Pelissero. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The former Clemson standout will earn $21 million guaranteed.

The #Raiders are signing Pro Bowl WR Hunter Renfrow to a two-year, $32 million extension including $21M guaranteed, sources tell me and @RapSheet. A big-time payday for the Slot Machine after a breakout season — and even more opportunities ahead in Josh McDaniels’ offense. 💰💰 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 10, 2022

That’s a whole hell of a lot of money for a slot receiver, but Renfrow is worth every single penny. When he left Clemson, I told everyone who would listen that he was going to be a solid NFL player.

Nobody wanted to listen, but clearly, I was 100% correct. The man has been an outstanding player for the Raiders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hunter Renfrow (@hunterrenfrow)

When you look at him and you see his size and stature, he doesn’t look like much. That’s just a fact. He looks like a guy who might have walked off a local construction site.

However, his route running skills and his hands are elite. He just knows how to get open and when you get the ball in his catch zone, he’s going to haul it in.

Again, these are just the facts of the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hunter Renfrow (@hunterrenfrow)

Props to Renfrow for getting his money. You just love to see it!