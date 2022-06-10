Viral Video Shows Ukraine Shooting Down A Russian Drone

Another insane video from the war in Ukraine has dropped.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, the Ukrainians fired a missile at a Russian drone, and appeared to smoke it right out of the sky. Of all the war videos we've seen recently, this is among the best.

Fire up the video below.

Video of a Ukrainian Osa air defense TELAR reportedly shooting down a Russian Orlan-10 UAV.https://t.co/qFukuOvLyC pic.twitter.com/LEEoAQ0SoT — Rob Lee (@RALee85) June 10, 2022

It’s crazy to me that we actually get to see stuff like this happen in real life. I’ve never ever seen combat footage like this prior to the war in Ukraine.

Now, we get it almost every single day, and it shows no signs of slowing down.

Imagine just looking out over a field and seeing a missile fire off into the air to shoot down a drone. That’s not something I think most Americans could ever imagine, but it’s playing out in a regular basis in Ukraine.

It just goes to show how insane war is. It’s not a video game or a movie. The damage and destruction is real.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest crazy videos out of Ukraine as we have them.