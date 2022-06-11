NFL Wide Receiver Tweets Then Deletes Post About Potentially Retiring

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson tweeted Saturday that he is contemplating retirement from professional football.

In the now-deleted tweet, Anderson wrote, “Ain’t gone lie Thinking bout Retiring.”

#Panthers WR Robbie Anderson, says he’s thinking about retirement from the NFL. In 2021, Anderson signed a 2-year, contract extension worth $29.5 million which runs through the 2023 season. He recorded 519 yards last season with mostly Sam Darnold starting as his QB. pic.twitter.com/sopuUDwM0x — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 11, 2022

In Anderson’s six seasons in the NFL, he has scored 28 total touchdowns and has racked up over 4,600 total yards during his four years he spent with the New York Jets and two with the Panthers. Anderson has fallen victim to teams with lackluster quarterbacks since entering the league as an undrafted player out of Temple University in 2016.

At just 29 years old, Anderson may be permanently hanging up his cleats — but it may be a better idea than you’d think. (RELATED: WWE Superstar Shows Off Gruesome Pectoral Injury)

Robbie Anderson is signed to a contract with Carolina that is paying him nearly $30 million in total. He has more than enough money to be financially stable for the rest of his life. Him running the risk of getting critically injured for a lousy team just might not be worth it. Stepping away from the game with his body and mind intact may be the smartest thing that he could do.

Time will tell if Anderson follows through with retiring. But if this is the end of the road for him, he had a fantastic football career.