West Virginia Man Charged In Maryland Mass Shooting

Police charged a West Virginia man with murder and assault in connection to the June 9 mass shooting in Maryland, the Washington County sheriff’s office announced Friday.

After working a regular shift at Columbia Machine, Inc. in Smithsburg, Maryland, the suspect, 23-year-old Joe Louis Esquivel of Hedgesville, West Virginia, reportedly left the factory to grab a weapon from his car, according to the press release. He then reentered the building and allegedly opened fire on his coworkers, killing three and injuring two, the outlet said.

Police were called at approximately 2:30 p.m., after the incident had taken place, the release stated.

#BREAKINGNEWS Right now on @fox5dc @JMatter_TV joins us with LIVE report from the scene of mass shooting in Washington County Maryland. 3 people fatally shot; 1 trooper shot in shoulder and injured. Suspect wounded and in hospital #breaking #maryland #shooting pic.twitter.com/KjZBqjjFP8 — angie goff (@OhMyGOFF) June 9, 2022

Following the shooting, Esquivel allegedly fled in his Mitsubishi Eclipse and soon encountered Maryland State Police, where they exchanged gunfire, police said, according the New York Post. (RELATED: Man Arrested Outside Capitol Found With Fake Badge, High-Capacity Magazines)

Esquivel and one trooper were injured in the standoff. They were both rushed to the hospital for treatment, according to the outlet.

Esquivel has been charged with numerous criminal charges, including counts of murder, assault and unlawful handgun possession, according to the release. He has additionally been charged with reckless endangerment, the press release stated.

Esquivel is now detained in the Washington County Detention Center without bond, according to the Washington County sheriff’s department.