Bipartisan Group Of Lawmakers Reach Consensus On Gun Restrictions, Read Them Here

A bipartisan group of lawmakers reportedly reached a consensus on gun restrictions Sunday.

A majority of the proposed agreement focused on providing mental health checks, resources, and intervention programs for children, as well as crack-downs on illegal purchases of firearms, according to a post shared on Twitter by ABC Congressional correspondent Rachel Scott. Of the nine items in the proposal shared online, seven focus on mental health, including “major investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs,” according to Scott.

BIPARTISAN GROUP OF SENATORS ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT ON GUN RESTRICTIONS. pic.twitter.com/UXabOp37tg — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) June 12, 2022

The proposed agreement is currently supported by 10 Republicans, giving it enough support to bypass the Senate filibuster, CNN noted. The actual legislative text has yet to be written, and President Joe Biden said on Sunday that the agreement “does not do everything that” he thinks “is needed, but it reflects important steps in the right direction,” CNN continued.

Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell said that he “continue[s] to hope their discussions yield a bipartisan product that makes significant headway on key issues like mental health and school safety, respects the Second Amendment, earns broad support in the Senate, and makes a difference for our country,” CNN reported.

Megyn Kelly Goes Ballistic On Guest Over Gun Control https://t.co/IL4L7zxqpW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 8, 2022

Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer reportedly vowed to “put this bill on the floor as soon as possible,” according to Politico. Democratic Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn, and Republican North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis are leading negotiations on the proposal, which are already proving difficult to write because of various state laws on juvenile records, Politico continued.

The proposal would provide investments in programs and supportive services for mental health in schools, community and family health services, and provide resources to states and tribes to limit access of firearms from individuals considered a danger to themselves. It also urges penalties for straw purchasing and cracks down on “criminals who illegally evade licensing requirements.” (RELATED: The US Govt’s Track Record Of Enforcing Gun Laws Is Actually Horrendous)

One GOP aide close to the negotiations told Politico that Sunday’s agreement was an “agreement on principles, not legislative text. The details will be critical for Republicans, particularly the firearms-related provisions.” Any legislation that does eventually make it to the Senate floor could be subject to amendments, Politico noted.