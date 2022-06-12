REPORT: The Panthers And Browns Are Still Discussing A Potential Baker Mayfield Trade

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly still trying to trade Baker Mayfield to the Panthers.

The Browns have desperately been attempting to offload the former first overall pick ever since trading for Deshaun Watson, and the Panthers have been named as a possible landing spot. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It looked like a potential deal was dead as soon as the Panthers drafted Matt Corral, but there still might be hope on the horizon for the Browns.

Cleveland.com reported that the two sides “are still talking about Baker Mayfield.” It’s still unclear if the Browns and Panthers are close on a deal, or if they’re just kicking the tires.

While I don’t know what the Browns and Panthers will ultimately decide to do, I think it would be a terrible mistake for Carolina to acquire Mayfield after drafting Matt Corral.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again for everyone. I truly believe Corral has the most upside of any QB in the draft.

At best, Mayfield is a short term upgrade at the QB position, and I’m honestly not convinced he’s even an upgrade over Darnold. At worst, he brings all his baggage and attitude with him and stunts the development of the former Ole Miss star.

Is that a risk the Panthers should take? The answer is absolutely not, and the fact it’s even being discussed is beyond crazy to me.

Maybe a deal will happen, but it damn sure shouldn’t. Panthers fans should revolt if the team trades for Mayfield!