Country music legend Toby Keith shared Sunday that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall.

“I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover, and relax,” Keith, 60, wrote on Twitter, “I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait. – T.”

Fellow country music star John Rich told Keith to “hang in there” on Twitter after he shared the news of his diagnosis. Sammy Hagar wished the “Red Solo Cup” singer a “speedy recovery and a whole lotta love from most redheads around the world,” on Twitter, with the added hashtag of “#SeeYouInCabo.”

Keith is on tour for his latest album, “Peso in my Pocket,” and is set to play in Illinois and Michigan in June, according to People. (RELATED: Rep. Cawthorn Quotes ‘The Great Philosopher Toby Keith’ During House Speech)

In 2021, Keith was awarded the National Medal of the Arts by then-President Donald J. Trump. Keith also performed at Trump’s inauguration in 2017, but has also performed at events with former President Barack Obama. Keith has always been an inspiring patriot, and put America above all else.

We wish him a fast and healthy recovery.