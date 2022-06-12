Viral Video Shows Ukraine Obliterating Russian Armor

Another crazy video from the war in Ukraine has hit the internet.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, a Ukrainian strike absolutely obliterated a piece of Russian armor, and the video is definitely worth checking out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below, and enjoy!

Video of a Ukrainian Stugna-P ATGM strike by Ukraine’s 24th Mechanized Brigade on a Russian MT-LB.https://t.co/JllAgHwOQj pic.twitter.com/J5w8O11cqu — Rob Lee (@RALee85) June 10, 2022

Will it ever get old watching the Ukrainians fight like hell against the Russians? I think the answer to that is obvious and the answer is no.

Ever since Putin rolled his forces across the border, the Ukrainians have put up one hell of a resistance.

Insane Video Shows Brutal Fighting On The Ground In Ukraine https://t.co/sIkI4Vw9Br — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 10, 2022

No matter how this war ends, it’s been incredibly inspiring to watch the Ukrainians battle like absolute dogs against the Russians. It’s been a blunt reminder that when you’re invaded, the only option on the table is to go full “Red Dawn.”

The Ukrainians have been doing just that for months, and there are plenty of videos to back it up.

Insane Video Shows Fierce Fighting In Ukraine https://t.co/q5wL2BfwB9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 28, 2022

