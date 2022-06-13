EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Introduce Bill That Would Kill The No-Fly Zones Over Disneyland, Disney World

Republican Texas Rep. Troy Nehls introduced legislation Monday that would direct the Secretary of Transportation to rescind the two no-fly zones over Disneyland and Disney World.

The Daily Caller first obtained the legislation titled the Airlines Independent of Restrictions Act (AIR) Act, which calls on Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary Pete Buttigieg to remove the Notices to Airmen (NOTAM’s) over Disneyland and Disney World. The bill has five cosponsors.

In early May, Nehls also sent a letter to Buttigieg, with his office telling the Caller that Disney is “the only theme park that benefits from the restriction for the commercial gains of eliminating banner ads and disruptive aircrafts from their parks.”

In 2003, Congress passed acts that created flight restrictions in the airspace over Disney resorts in Florida and California.

“The federal government should not grant special privileges and pick favorites for powerful well-connected companies like Disney,” Nehls told the Daily Caller before introducing the legislation. “Measures designed to protect our national security and public safety should not be co-opted by corporations looking to gain.” (RELATED: DeSantis Scores Legal Win Over New Law Revoking Disney’s Special Privileges)

The bill’s cosponsors include Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde, California Rep. Doug LaMalfa, Florida Rep. Scott Perry and Florida Rep. Gregory Steube. (RELATED: Did DeSantis’ Scorched-Earth Blitz Against Disney Spook Woke Corporations?)

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a measure into law in April that removes Disney World’s special administrative and tax privileges in Florida after the company publicly opposed the state’s Parental Rights in Education bill. Disney said it should have never passed the state House.

“Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law. Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that,” Disney said in a statement.

“We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country,” the company continued.

The Daily Caller contacted Disney and the DOT about the legislation, to which they did not immediately respond.