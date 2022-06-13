‘How To Murder Your Husband’ Author Sentenced For Murdering Her Husband

A novelist who wrote an essay titled “How to Murder Your Husband” was sentenced Monday in the 2018 murder of her husband, according to reports.

Nancy Crampton Brophy was convicted in May for the 2018 fatal shooting of her husband, Daniel Brophy. Brophy was sentenced to life in prison with the chance of parole after 25 years, according to KOIN-TV.

Well then. Nancy Brophy, romance novelist who wrote “How to Murder Your Husband,” sentenced to life in prison for killing her husband https://t.co/yfifkxroD0 via @CBSNews — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) June 13, 2022

Brophy, 63, was killed June 2, 2018 while prepping for work at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Southwest Portland, according to CBS News. Prosecutors alleged Crampton Brophy was after a life insurance policy, according to CBS News. Authorities never found the gun used to murder Brophy, but prosecutors argue Crampton Brophy owned the same make and model and was seen on surveillance footage driving to and from the culinary institute.

Crampton Brophy wrote an essay in 2011 on how to commit an untraceable killing, according to CBS News. (RELATED: Convicted Murderer Who Escaped Prison Dies In Shootout With Police. Authorities Say He Killed Family Of Five)

Daniel Brophy’s son, Nathaniel Stillwater, testified during the sentencing, according to KOIN-TV.

“You are a monster and I’m ashamed that I have to admit to my children that people like you walk among us undetected. You lived in the shadow of a great human being.”