Jennifer Aniston Sizzles In 20-Year-Old Fashion Piece From ‘Friends’

Jennifer Aniston is giving off some sizzling hot summer dress vibes after appearing on Instagram June 12 wearing a dress originally worn by Courteney Cox over two decades ago.

Eagle-eyed “Friends” fans instantly recognized the dress as the one worn by Monica, played by Cox on the hit sitcom. Cox, who is Aniston’s real-life best friend, personally commented on the photograph by writing “Cuties” and adding a red heart emoji to her message. The image was posted by longtime pal and hairstylist of Aniston, Chris McMillan, who captioned the nostalgic photo with commentary about the fresh summer haircut he had just given to the star. McMillan was responsible for giving the world “The Rachel” haircut in 1995, according to Insider.

Aniston teased the feminine outfit by leaning in to the photograph and giving fans a peekaboo of her cleavage against the soft, black lace that accented the upper portion of the dress.

The dress itself is an iconic throwback for fans, and is one of the few items Aniston took from the set of the show when it wrapped production in 2004, according to People. It served as an instant reminder that even after all this time, Aniston not only kept the article of clothing, but somehow managed to easily fit into it. (RELATED: Woke Haters Come After Sydney Sweeney’s Fashion Statement)

“I went into her line of clothes and I pulled out a dress that Monica wore,” Aniston said in an interview with People in 2021. “I still have it and wear [it] to this day and it fits. It’s floral with black lace, tiny little flowers, a V-neck and little ruffle cap sleeves,” she said.

Fans finally got to see her in the dress, and social media immediately erupted with comments and side-by-side images of both stars wearing the same outfit, decades apart.

Olivia Munn and Jill Vedder are among the numerous big names that commented on the throwback photo, crediting the incredible way Aniston was able to revive the outfit so effortlessly.