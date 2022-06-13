‘Make Some Noise’: John Stamos Urges Fans To Speak Out After The Tony Awards Memoriam Snubs Bob Saget

John Stamos took to Twitter on Sunday to complain about the omission of Bob Saget’s name from the memoriam segment at The Tony Awards, hoping his fans will echo his concern.

Stamos began expressing his discontent hours before the awards ceremony aired.

“Disappointed to hear that [Bob Saget] will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight [The Tony Awards],” he tweeted.

Stamos and Saget enjoyed a longtime friendship, and Stamos had publicly grieved the loss of his friend, according to iHeart. The omission proptmed Stamos to remind fans that Saget was proudly part of the Broadway community. He played the role of Man in Chair in Broadway’s “The Drowsy Chaperone,” and held the role of Pastor Greg in “Hand to God,” according to Broadway World.

Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards. Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing ! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) June 12, 2022

Stamos issued a second tweet, and gave his late friend the recognition he felt he deserved by boasting Saget’s Broadway success to his 1.6 million twitter followers. “Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God,” Stamos said. “Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing! Do the right thing!” Stamos tweeted.

He went on to declare how beloved Saget was, and how much he enjoyed his contributions to the Broadway stage.

“Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him,” Stamos said. (RELATED: Pamela Anderson Dominates On Broadway)

Let’s make some noise about this everyone – and send our love and good wishes to the hosts @ArianaDeBose, @JulianneHough and my buddy @DarrenCriss and all the well-deserved nominees. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) June 12, 2022

After highlighting Saget’s Broadway success, Stamos encouraged fans to join him in ensuring The Broadway League was aware of their error.

“Let’s make some noise about this everyone,” Stamos said in a tweet.

Stamos concluded his twitter thread by sending “love and good wishes” to Ariana DeBose and Julianne Hough, the hosts of the Tony Awards, as well as to his friend Darren Criss, and shouted out to all the “well-deserved nominees.”

Bob Saget died Jan. 9 from head trauma at the age of 65, according to RollingStone.