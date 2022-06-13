US

Authorities Release Paul Pelosi’s Mugshot After DUI Arrest

FILE PHOTO: The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors medallion ceremony at the Library of Congress in Washington

REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/File Photo

Brianna Lyman Reporter
Font Size:

Authorities released the mugshot of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband Monday after he was recently arrested for an alleged DUI.

The mugshot features a sullen-looking Paul Pelosi dressed in a button-down with a brown suit jacket.

Pelosi, 82, was arrested after he allegedly was involved in a two-car crash in Napa Valley while under the influence.  Authorities arrested Pelosi and took him to the Napa County Detention Center for one count of allegedly driving under the influence and one count of allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher, both misdemeanors in California. (RELATED: Pelosi’s Husband Buys $2 Million In Tesla Shares As Democrats Push Green Energy Handouts)

Pelosi was initially held on $5,000 bail.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) denied a public records request Thursday for bodycam and dashcam footage of the arrest. The Napa County District Attorney’s office decided not to release the footage at the time of the arrest because they felt it would “jeopardize” the ongoing investigation, according to Fox News.