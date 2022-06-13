Authorities Release Paul Pelosi’s Mugshot After DUI Arrest

Authorities released the mugshot of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband Monday after he was recently arrested for an alleged DUI.

The mugshot features a sullen-looking Paul Pelosi dressed in a button-down with a brown suit jacket.

UPDATE: Mugshot of Paul Pelosi, husband of @SpeakerPelosi, after he was arrested by @CHP_Napa for DUI on Hwy 29 in Oakville. @CountyofNapa DA reviewing case to determine whether he will be formally charged pic.twitter.com/31fpivrgyW — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) June 13, 2022

Pelosi, 82, was arrested after he allegedly was involved in a two-car crash in Napa Valley while under the influence. Authorities arrested Pelosi and took him to the Napa County Detention Center for one count of allegedly driving under the influence and one count of allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher, both misdemeanors in California. (RELATED: Pelosi’s Husband Buys $2 Million In Tesla Shares As Democrats Push Green Energy Handouts)

Pelosi was initially held on $5,000 bail.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) denied a public records request Thursday for bodycam and dashcam footage of the arrest. The Napa County District Attorney’s office decided not to release the footage at the time of the arrest because they felt it would “jeopardize” the ongoing investigation, according to Fox News.