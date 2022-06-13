Editorial

Phenom QB Arch Manning Visits Alabama

Oct 30, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Recruit Arch Manning, right, and his father Cooper Manning before the game between Clemson and Florida State at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Arch Manning officially took a visit to Alabama.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide hosted the phenom QB nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning over the weekend, according to 247Sports. Arch also recently visited Georgia, and will visit Texas in the coming days. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Longhorns and Bulldogs are viewed as the leaders to land Arch and Alabama is a distant third. However, we all know counting out Nick Saban is an insane thing to do.

Once you get on campus with Saban, all bets are off. All he has to do is walk a recruit past the national title trophies and it’s a game changer.

However, I’m still not banking on Arch landing in Tuscaloosa to play college football. As a betting man, I think Texas still has to be viewed as the leader.

If Arch Manning goes to Austin and wins a national title with the Longhorns, he would be remembered as the savior of Texas football.

You can’t put a price on that kind of legacy.

I’d be okay with him playing for Saban just to watch all the chaos unfold, but Texas is still the leader in my book.