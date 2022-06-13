Phenom QB Arch Manning Visits Alabama

Arch Manning officially took a visit to Alabama.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide hosted the phenom QB nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning over the weekend, according to 247Sports. Arch also recently visited Georgia, and will visit Texas in the coming days.

First look at Arch Manning in an Alabama football jersey, from the New Orleans Isidore Newman 5-star QB and No. 1 recruit’s official visit:https://t.co/mMV6Al2D38 pic.twitter.com/ZKBdbDsx6S — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 12, 2022

The Longhorns and Bulldogs are viewed as the leaders to land Arch and Alabama is a distant third. However, we all know counting out Nick Saban is an insane thing to do.

Once you get on campus with Saban, all bets are off. All he has to do is walk a recruit past the national title trophies and it’s a game changer.

Rate Arch Manning in his Alabama threads. (📸 via olausalinen IG) pic.twitter.com/ucxY2NugSw — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) June 12, 2022

However, I’m still not banking on Arch landing in Tuscaloosa to play college football. As a betting man, I think Texas still has to be viewed as the leader.

If Arch Manning goes to Austin and wins a national title with the Longhorns, he would be remembered as the savior of Texas football.

You can’t put a price on that kind of legacy.

Some more Arch Manning content from tonight. Jersey wall in the back represents players that #Alabama has sent to the first round. #RollTide ➡️ https://t.co/tEB8JcvtHy @BamaOn3 pic.twitter.com/VkpqvrECyM — Joseph Hastings (@JosephAHastings) June 12, 2022

I’d be okay with him playing for Saban just to watch all the chaos unfold, but Texas is still the leader in my book.