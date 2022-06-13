Post Malone Reveals Birth Of Baby Girl, Engagement

Superstar rapper Post Malone announced Monday that he is the father to a new baby girl and is engaged to his long-time partner.

The rapper made the announcement on Howard Stern’s radio show Monday, subtly saying he “kissed” his “baby girl” before leaving his house to go to the recording studio recently, according to E! News. “That’s been on the QT though? We didn’t know you had a daughter, right?” Stern asked the rapper, according to the outlet.

Post Malone did not specify exactly when he and his girlfriend became engaged and has continued to keep her identity private, E! News noted. He and his fiancé have apparently been together for quite some time, and they welcomed their baby girl in the Los Angeles area some time in May, TMZ reported. (RELATED: ‘I Hate You’: Cardi B Deletes Twitter And Instagram After Feud With Fans)

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day,” Post Malone told TMZ in May when he announced he and his partner were expecting.

The baby girl is Post Malone’s first child.