REPORT: Rapper Roddy Ricch Arrested On Gun Charges Before Governor’s Ball

Rapper Roddy Ricch was reportedly arrested June 11 on multiple gun charges in Queens, New York, while on his way to perform at the Governor’s Ball. He was ultimately forced to cancel his expected appearance.

Ricch and two people that were in the vehicle with him were all arrested and taken into the custody by the New York Police Department, according to TMZ. Ricch was charged with 4 counts of criminal possession of a weapon, as well as possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device, and unlawful possession of that device while traveling through a checkpoint for the festival, the outlet reported. The Governor’s Ball released a one-sentence statement updating their fans of the situation, saying, “Unfortunately Roddy Ricch is no longer performing today.”

Unfortunately Roddy Ricch is no longer performing today. — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) June 11, 2022

Police said Ricch had a large capacity magazine as well as 9 rounds of ammunition while commuting to the Governor’s Ball. It remains unclear why Ricch was allegedly transporting the loaded firearm to his live concert performance, according to TMZ.

Ricch reportedly spent the remainder of June 11 held in police custody and was released in the afternoon of June 12. His personal effects were returned to him at the time of his release, according to TMZ.

The details of his arraignment have not been shared with the public at this time, TMZ reported. (RELATED: Rapper FBG Cash Reportedly Killed When Gunfire Erupts In Chicago)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @roddyricch

The last-minute cancelation was just one of the numerous setbacks faced by the Governor’s Ball. Lil Wayne also missed his appearance, citing issues with his flight, according to TMZ.

The Governor’s Ball is held at Randal’s Island and featured artists such as J. Cole, Halsey, and Jack Harlow, among several other performers, according to their official website.