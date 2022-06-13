Trudeau Gets COVID Days After Meeting With Biden

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time.

Trudeau announced Thursday that his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, returned from an event in England with mild flu-like symptoms, according to the CBC. Trudeau said he was self-isolating following his wife’s return, mostly as a precaution, the outlet continued. (RELATED: REVIEW: ‘Shoresy’ Is The ‘Letterkenny’ Spin-Off Taking North America By Storm)

On Monday, the prime minister announced on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. “I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating,” he wrote in the post, “I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated – and if you can, get boosted. Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves.”

I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated – and if you can, get boosted. Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 13, 2022

The latest positive test comes just days after Trudeau met with President Joe Biden and other world leaders at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, according to Time magazine. This is Trudeau’s second time testing positive for COVID-19, the outlet continued.

White House spokesperson Kevin Munoz told Bloomberg that Biden is not considered to have been in close contact with Trudeau. The comment appears to contradict reports from the Seattle Times that Biden took a “family photo” with Trudeau on Friday and met with him Thursday.

Trudeau also tested positive for COVID-19 in January as anti-mandate protests erupted throughout Canada. Canada currently has one of the world highest rates of COVID-19 vaccinations, Time noted.