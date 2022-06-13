Viral Video Shows Russia Firing Rockets In Ukraine

Another scary video from the war in Ukraine has hit Twitter.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, Russian troops launched multiple rockets while fighting in Ukraine, and the video needs to be seen to be believed.

You can watch the Russians unleash the barrage of rockets below.

Russian Uragan MLRS reportedly firing on Ukrainian positions in the Slovyansk area. https://t.co/JuvEmFNXuU pic.twitter.com/jrVCH7H8U6 — Rob Lee (@RALee85) June 13, 2022

That is an absolutely insane video, and there’s really no other way to put it. Those rockets were coming out incredibly fast and the Russians just kept firing.

It’s unclear where the rockets landed, but I’m guessing anyone on the other side of that strike had a very bad time.

This video is also the latest example that war is absolute hell, and there’s no way to get around that reality. People get killed, lives change for the worse and that’s just the reality on the ground.

People are just getting a chance to see it up close and personal this time because of all the videos on social media.

Make sure to check back for the latest videos out of Ukraine as we have them! I’m sure we’re not even close to being done.