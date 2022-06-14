Britney Spears’ Ex Gets Booked On A 3-Year Felony Charge After Storming Pop Star’s Wedding

The Ventura County’s District Attorney’s Office charged Britney Spear’s ex-husband, Jason Alexander, with felony stalking charges June 13 and has ordered him to stay away from Spears for three years.

Mathew Rosengart, an attorney for Spears, released a statement following Alexander’s arraignment.

“I’m personally outraged by what happened,” Rosengart said, according to Page Six. “I will tell you that in addition to the misdemeanor charges for trespass, battery and vandalism, which I think you know about, he has now been formally charged with felony stalking and he’s being held on $100,000 bail as a result,” Rosengart said. If Alexander makes bail, he will be forced to comply with a 100-yard stay-away order and will have to report to the Ventura County Probation Department within 24 hours of his release when he will be issued an ankle bracelet.

Alexander stormed Spears’ Thousand Oaks, California, residence hours before she was scheduled to exchange vows with Sam Asghari at that location. It was later revealed that he was armed with a knife, and was livestreaming his trespassing efforts to Instagram, according to Page Six. Alexander had “continuously trespassed” on her property, according to the court order that was shared with Page Six.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Erin Meister said a security guard named Richard Eubeler allegedly “came into contact” with Alexander during that incident and has also obtained a restraining order, according to Page Six. Alexander is prohibited from contacting Spears or Eueler, which is inclusive of text messaging and social media and is prohibited from possessing firearms. (RELATED: Paris Hilton Snubs President Biden In Favor Of Hanging With Britney Spears)

Rosengart thanked the Ventura County District Sheriff’s Department and the Ventura County’s District Attorney’s office, citing his appreciation that they “clearly and are appropriately taking this very, very seriously.”

Alexander was married to Spears for just 55 hours in 2004 and has reportedly violated an order of protection against another woman in 2021.

He remains incarcerated at this time.

Spears and Asghari have left the legal details behind them and have embarked on their new adventure as a married couple by purchasing a new home in Calabasas, according to TMZ.