Elon Musk Reacts To Graphic Death Threats Aimed At Libs Of TikTok Account

The creator behind the popular Twitter account Libs of TikTok detailed on Monday multiple death threats she has received on Twitter.

Tagging the FBI’s Twitter account, Libs of TikTok wrote, “I’m being threatened with a pipe bomb. Can you please look into this?” She posted a screenshot of a direct message from someone allegedly threatening her with a pipe bomb and telling her to, “please kill yourself at your earliest convenience.”

Journalist Glenn Greenwald responded to the Tweet, writing, “Since liberal outlets only care when this happens to rich, famous national journalists, they’ll ignore this.”

“Exactly,” Libs of TikTok responded, “And I received about another 5 death threats in addition to this since yesterday.”

Hi @FBI, I’m being threatened with a pipe bomb. Can you please look into this? pic.twitter.com/u9Vu2QT9Yp — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 13, 2022

Four hours later, the Libs of TikTok account owner claimed she had received a dozen more threats, and none of the accounts had been removed by Twitter. (RELATED: Libs Of TikTok Removed From Social Media Tool For ‘Inappropriate Use’)

At this point, Elon Musk weighed in, tagging Twitter and asking, “Why?”

Libs of TikTok responded with screenshots of several graphic death threats allegedly sent to her.

Musk’s deal to buy Twitter is “temporarily on hold” after Musk voiced growing frustrations with the company for what he claims are false claims concerning the number of fake accounts operating on the platform. Musk did specify that he is, “still committed to acquisition” of Twitter.

Journalist Ian Miles Cheong bemoaned Twitter’s apparent double standard.

“As it is, you can be banned for merely criticizing (not even threatening) woke progressives, but they can send conservatives death threats without any repercussions,” Cheong said.

“A platform cannot be considered inclusive or fair if it is biased against half the country,” Musk responded to Cheong.

On Monday, the creator behind the Libs of TikTok account claimed she had received internal Slack messages from Twitter, allegedly showing employees discussing banning her account. “We verified the names and images of the employees before we obscured them,” Libs of TikTok wrote in an article on her website. Screenshots of the messages appeared to show Twitter employees drawing on their past success banning former President Donald Trump’s account.

“I mean we successfully deplatformed Trump — I don’t think deplatforming Libs of TikTok is going to cause a mass exodus,” one employee allegedly wrote.

BREAKING: Leaked internal messaging reveals Twitter employees debating a permanent suspension for my account. https://t.co/tDf2FhUlEV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 14, 2022

Journalist Taylor Lorenz of the Washington Post doxxed the owner of the Libs of TikTok account in April, even showing up to the account creator’s parent’s house as well as linking to her real estate page, which included her home address, in the article.