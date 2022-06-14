REPORT: Gas Sold For 69 Cents, Station Manager Gets Fired

Customers flocked to a California gas station Thursday after a gas station manager mistakenly placed a decimal in the wrong spot, selling $6.99 premium gas for only 69 cents a gallon.

The pricing error took management at the Shell gas station in Rancho Cordova three hours to correct, according to a CBS 13 report.

Many customers shared the pricing error with friends and family, but one customer took to Instagram to share a video of himself filling up with the impossibly cheap gas to spread the word, reported KTXL. (RELATED: Gas Prices Hit Another Record High)

In the Instagram post, Sacramento resident Darryl Surita wrote “We got to fight these gas prices some how 69 cents a gallon I am loving this!”

“I thought it was to good to be true until I checked the gas meter in the car and it was full but I only spent 14 dollars,” Surita told Newsweek. “I filled my car up left, came back with a second car, filled it up, then left again and came back with my cousin and filled up 150 gallons of a 500 gallon tank. The whole gas station was filled with cars and people with extra gas cans.”

John Susina, the gas station manager who caused the pricing error, later described the glitch as a “mistake” and “nightmare,” reported WRAL.com.

Susina was fired Monday and accepted full responsibility for the mistake, WRAL.com reported. His family has started a GoFundMe with the goal of raising $16,000 to pay the gas station for its lost revenue and avoid further legal action.

In contrast, the national average price of gas continues to climb to record highs of over $5 per gallon, with California seeing prices ranging anywhere from $6.37 to $7.25 per gallon, higher than the federal minimum wage.