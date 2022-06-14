Despite Left-Wing Opposition, House Passes Security For Supreme Court Justices

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed legislation extending security for Supreme Court justices, more than a month after the Senate unanimously agreed to the package.

The Supreme Court Parity Police Act extends Capitol Police protection to the eight Associate Justices and court officers. Currently, only Chief Justice John Roberts receives around-the-clock protection. The six Republican-appointed justices have been extensively harassed by left-wing demonstrators in the aftermath of a leaked draft showing that the Court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, with Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh even targeted for assassination.

Twenty-seven Democrats, including three out of four members of “The Squad,” voted against the legislation. They wanted the legislation to expand police protection to Supreme Court clerks. Republicans objected to including clerks, citing rumors that a left-wing clerk leaked the legislation to pressure conservatives.

The SCOTUS security bill has passed the House 396-27. All nos were Democrats. Here is the list. The bill will now go to President @JoeBiden for his signature. pic.twitter.com/9wUcjphmas — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 14, 2022

The left-wing group “Ruth Sent Us” published the addresses of the six Republican-appointed justices online shortly after the leak as part of a targeting campaign. Associate Justice Samuel Alito was reportedly forced to cancel a conference appearance due to security concerns, and frequent protests have angered the neighbors of Amy Coney Barrett and Alito. (RELATED: Gov. Youngkin Requests Extra Local Police To Protect Supreme Court Justices’ Homes)

A would-be assassin appeared outside Kavanaugh’s home early the morning of June 8, but grew cold feet after seeing local police officers stationed outside the house. The man, who carried a gun, pepper spray, and burglary tools, later told police that he traveled from California to kill Kavanaugh over the abortion ruling and another case involving gun control.

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bragged on Instagram about objecting to a unanimous request to pass the bill just one day after Kavanaugh’s would-be assassin was arrested. She ultimately voted against the legislation.

“I wake up this morning and I start to hear murmurs that there is going to be an attempt to pass the Supreme Court Supplemental Protection Bill the day after gun safety legislation for schools and kids and people is stalled,” she claimed.

“Oh, so we can pass protections for us and here easily, right? But we can’t pass protections for everyday people? I think not.”

The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk. He is expected to sign it.