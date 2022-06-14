Hunter Biden Said His Dad Would ‘Talk About Anything That I Want Him To’ In Footage From Laptop

Newly released audio footage found on Hunter Biden’s laptop purportedly shows President Joe Biden’s son saying the president would “talk about anything” that he wanted him to.

Hunter is heard in the 77-minute recording, which was taped in Plum Island, Massachusetts, boasting about his power over his dad.

“He’ll talk about anything that I want him to, that he believes in,” Hunter said in a recording from Dec. 3, 2018, according to The Washington Examiner. “If I say it’s important to me, then he will work a way in which to make it a part of his platform. My dad respects me more than he respects anyone in the world and I know that to be certain, so it’s not going to be about whether it affects his politics.”

“All those fears you think that I have of people not liking me or that I don’t love myself … I don’t fear that. You know why I don’t fear that? Because the man I most admire in the world, that God to me, thinks I’m a God,” Hunter continued, according to The Washington Examiner. “And my brother did, too. And the three of us, it was literally — I had the support to know I can do anything.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Before Joe Biden Cracked Down On Natural Gas, Hunter Biden Pushed It On China)

The recording was found in a password-protected backup of Hunter’s iPhone that was part of his abandoned laptop, according to The Washington Examiner. The outlet hired cyber forensics expert Konstantinos Dimitrelos who was able to locate the password and find the recording.

The younger Biden also reportedly said the president has consistently told him since he was “2 years old” that “I’m better than my dad.”

Biden also said his father told him to “fucking stop” his crack addiction and that his father was “scared to death,” according to the outlet.

In other records found on the iPhone backup, Hunter claims to have advised his father on numerous occasions, according to The Washington Examiner.

“Been on calls with Dad most of day,” Hunter reportedly texted his psychiatrist on Dec. 16, 2018. “Talking what’s next with political team. Slot of polls that are way outside the norm for anyone in the last 20 years of presidential politics.”