‘It’s Embarrassing To Say’: Hunter Biden’s Ex-Wife Opens Up About Marriage, Financial Trouble

First son Hunter Biden’s ex-wife Kathleen Buhle opened up about their 24-year marriage for the first time on television Tuesday.

Buhle discussed her book, “If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction and Healing,” in an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” covering their rocky marriage, financial trouble and Biden’s drug addiction.

“The process of writing the book was incredibly cathartic,” Buhle said in the interview. “In the course of writing this book, I came to own some of the decisions and choices I made, which was hard.”

Buhle then spoke about how she let Biden handle the family’s finances.

“It’s embarrassing to say that I ceded all financial control to my husband, and kept my head buried in the sand,” Buhle said. “I liked the nice things, and I didn’t want to think about the cost at which they were coming.”

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced an investigation into Biden‘s financial dealings in 2020, including his finances with China, according to The Associated Press.

She was also asked about the pictures of Biden found on his abandoned laptop, where pictures show him doing drugs and having sex, and if the images represent the type of man he is.

“No, not at all,” she said. “He was struggling under a massive drug addiction, and that’s heartbreaking and painful and that wasn’t who I was married to.”

Biden and Buhle raised three children together and got divorced five years ago. Biden had an affair with his late brother’s widow, Hallie Biden, and married Melissa Cohen in 2019. He also fathered a daughter with Lunden Roberts, who proved Biden’s paternity through a DNA test.

Buhle said in her memoir that she and her daughters discovered Biden’s affair through his phone. Buhle’s daughters asked the therapist to reveal the news to her, according to an excerpt from her book. (RELATED: Hunter Biden‘s Ex-Wife Exposes How She Found Out About His Affair With Her Sister-In-Law)

“Can you tell her? We can’t do it,” one daughter told the therapist. Buhle then reportedly said, “Debbie looked me in the eye and calmly said, ‘Kathleen, Hunter‘s having an affair with Hallie.'”

Buhle said President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden supported her daughters through the divorce.

“The one thing I’ve never, ever questioned was Joe and Jill’s love and attention to my three daughters,” Buhle said. “Divorce was hard on all of us because we were very close, but we come together out of a shared love for my daughters, and for that, I will be eternally grateful.”

She was then asked if her then-husband used his name to get business connections due to his father being a senator and then president. (RELATED: All The Times Joe Biden Appeared In Hunter‘s Business Schemes)

Biden “loved his father,” she responded.

“I saw someone who loved his father, respected his parents, and was, you know, he was proud to be their son,” she said.