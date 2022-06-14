Editorial

Isiah Hennie Loses A Tooth After Massive Hit Against The Philadelphia Stars

USFL Hit (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/USFL/status/1536168137837555713)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Pittsburgh Maulers receiver Isiah Hennie got jacked up during a recent game against the Philadelphia Stars.

During the USFL matchup, Hennie lost his tooth after Stars safety Cody Brown dropped the hammer on him with a hit that was so vicious it has to be seen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

This is the kind of action the USFL needs in order to generate attention. People love big hits, a great boom moves the needle on social media and the USFL could use all the attention it gets.

I would say that Hennie losing a tooth during a game is just the kind of viral moment the USFL needs to gin up some attention.

Also, I can’t believe how casual Isiah Hennie was after losing a tooth. He acted like it was no big deal at all. He just spit out on the sideline.

If I lost a tooth during a sporting event, I’d probably want to die. I guess that’s why I’m a blogger and Hennie is a pro football player!

Hopefully, the USFL continues to grow with some more viral moments!