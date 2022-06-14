Isiah Hennie Loses A Tooth After Massive Hit Against The Philadelphia Stars

Pittsburgh Maulers receiver Isiah Hennie got jacked up during a recent game against the Philadelphia Stars.

During the USFL matchup, Hennie lost his tooth after Stars safety Cody Brown dropped the hammer on him with a hit that was so vicious it has to be seen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

“I lost one, it was just a wisdom tooth though.” 😳🦷 Listen in on a mic’d up Isiah Hennie after he lost a tooth on a big hit ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/d3CvlO2cub — USFL (@USFL) June 13, 2022

This is the kind of action the USFL needs in order to generate attention. People love big hits, a great boom moves the needle on social media and the USFL could use all the attention it gets.

I would say that Hennie losing a tooth during a game is just the kind of viral moment the USFL needs to gin up some attention.

He really just had his teeth knocked out on that massive hit 😱😳 📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/jrH11Xc2WX — USFL (@USFL) June 13, 2022

Also, I can’t believe how casual Isiah Hennie was after losing a tooth. He acted like it was no big deal at all. He just spit out on the sideline.

If I lost a tooth during a sporting event, I’d probably want to die. I guess that’s why I’m a blogger and Hennie is a pro football player!

Isiah Hennie was spitting out teeth after this hit by Cody Brown. 😳#USFL #Maulers pic.twitter.com/QXSSUjaC1i — SportsGridTV (@SportsGridTV) June 13, 2022

Hopefully, the USFL continues to grow with some more viral moments!