Kyrie Irving Sends Viral Tweet Asking Why People Have To Pay To Live On Earth

Kyrie Irving sent an all-time absurd tweet Monday.

The Brooklyn Nets guard is known for some interesting takes, but he might have outdone himself with his latest one. “I thought Mother Earth belonged to the people. Why am I paying to live here? Oh let me guess, ‘because that’s just how things are.’ Lol FOH,” Irving tweeted to his followers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In case you think I’m making it up, you can see the tweet below.

I thought Mother Earth belonged to the people. Why am I paying to live here? 🤷🏾‍♂️ Oh let me guess, “because that’s just how things are”. Lol FOH — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) June 13, 2022

You know when Kyrie hit the send button on this tweet, he definitely thought he’d said something super profound. He definitely thought he’d raised an excellent point.

I can only imagine the smile he must have had on his face as soon as the tweet was posted.

Of course, the tweet is absolute and complete nonsense, and shouldn’t be taken seriously at all. If you want to live for free, go find a place on this planet where you can live in nature.

I have no doubt at all that it’s very possible. However, last time I checked, we don’t have an infinite supply of land, and that means there’s going to be a price to get in on the action.

That’s simple supply and demand economics. It’s so simple a child can understand it, but a multi-millionaire pro athlete apparently does not.

You almost have to wonder whether or not this was complete trolling from Kyrie because it’s so insane I just can’t believe it’s real.