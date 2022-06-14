Leaked Internal Messages Show Twitter Employees Wish To ‘Deplatform’ Libs Of TikTok

Twitter employees called to “deplatform” a popular Twitter page and boasted of “successfully” deplatforming former President Donald Trump, according to leaked messages from an internal Slack channel reviewed by the Daily Caller and posted by the “Libs of TikTok” substack.

Employees posted to the internal Slack channel titled “#social-watercooler” where they complained about the success of the page “Libs of TikTok,” despite being banned from the platform in recent days. One employee complained that the page appeared to have more success after facing a temporary ban from the social media giant.

“Feels more likely that libsoftiktok will get a verified badge out of this than a platform ban, happy pride,” one employee said in pictures posted to Substack.

Another employee complained that the account exists only to “generate targeted violence” at marginalized groups.

“This has been escalating for months [for what it’s worth],” the employee responded. “But our expectations out of twitter are so low right now that the devil himself is having to squat to get to their level.”

“Like I don’t get how this account, which exists solely to generate targeted violence at marginalized people, continues to be allowed to post,” the same employee continued.

BREAKING: Leaked internal messaging reveals Twitter employees debating a permanent suspension for my account. https://t.co/tDf2FhUlEV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 14, 2022

Another employee said that banning “Libs of TikTok” from the social media platform would “erode trust” from users who think the service is “irredeemably biased.”

“But if we deplatform this account, we might erode trust in our platform from users who already think we’re irredeemably biased against conservatives,” the employee said.

A separate employee then boasted of “successfully” deplatforming Trump. (RELATED: Twitter Permanently Bans President Trump’s Account)

“I mean we successfully deplatformed Trump — I don’t think deplatforming Libs of TikTok is going to cause a mass exodus but I guess it may not be in our ‘fiduciary’ interest to enact a ban on a high profile account right now,” the employee said.

The same employee was capitulated into apologizing to the group after a woke employee said that “trans people are being targeted for genocidal violence during pride month” by the “LibsofTikTok” account.

Twitter did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.