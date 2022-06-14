3 Ohio Men Allegedly Beat Teenager To Death, Steal His Car Outside Of High School Founded By LeBron James

Three men were charged with murder and felonious assault Saturday in connection with the death of Ethan Liming outside of the LeBrons James-founded I Promise school in Akron, Ohio.

The suspects, 21-year-old Donovon Jones, 20-year-old DeShawn Stafford Jr., and 19-year-old Tyler Stafford, each pleaded not guilty and were placed under a $1 million bond at their initial court hearing Monday, according to Fox News. Jones was additionally charged with disrupting public service, the platform stated.

They appeared in court trials separately through video meetings from the Summit County jail, the outlet reported.

Three men who were arrested for the beating death of a student outside LeBron James’ I Promise School had their bonds set at $1 million each.

The suspects are alleged to have beaten 17-year-old Ohio teen Ethan Liming to death, according to New York Post. (RELATED: ‘A Child Was Killed’: Local Sheriff Speaks Out After 7-Year-Old Gets Killed In Drive-By Shooting While Lying In His Bed)

Each of the boys “beat Liming until he was unconscious, and then beat him more while he was unconscious on the ground,” according to an affidavit acquired by Fox News Digital. It also alleges that the suspects “stomped and kicked Liming in his head multiple times, resulting in his death,” the record stated.

Liming’s friend reportedly tried to call 911, but allegedly had his phone swiped away by Jones, according to the affidavit. The other two suspects apparently stole Liming’s car when they tried to drive him to the hospital, the document said.

The accused killers went for Liming and his friends after the group of teens allegedly drove around “shooting a SPLATRBALL Water Bead Blaster at objects and possibly unsuspecting people,” police told Fox News. The group supposedly approached the suspects on the basketball court and “fired the gel soft gun at them,” according to the outlet.

Liming attended the public school in Akron where he achieved a “4.03 GPA and played baseball and football,” his father told Fox News.

“He wanted to become a lawyer, and he wanted to fight for people who weren’t able to fight for themselves,” he told the outlet. “He would have been fighting for the same people who murdered him.”