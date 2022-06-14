‘Pro-Life Spiderman’ Climbs Tower, Gets Arrested

Maison DesChamps, the self-proclaimed “Pro-Life Spiderman,” was arrested Tuesday for climbing the side of a tower in Oklahoma, KOCO reported.

The man climbed the side of the Devon Tower in Oklahoma City, reaching the top around 9:40 a.m., KOCO reported. Police arrested DesChamps on a trespassing complaint, according to the outlet. In addition, police apprehended another individual, who was not identified, after they operated a drone that followed DesChamps on his climb up the 50-story tower.

Devon Energy reacted to DesChamps’ climb via a statement on Twitter, expressing gratitude for the emergency responders who removed him from the tower and took him into custody.

This morning a climber scaled the side of Devon Tower. We are happy to report that he is now safe. A huge THANK YOU to our local OKC emergency responders for getting here quickly and taking action.@NEWS9 @kfor @koconews @OKCFOX — Devon Energy (@DevonEnergy) June 14, 2022

DesChamps posted that the Tuesday climb was part of a campaign with pro-life organization Let Them Live to support a mother named “Riley” who is pregnant and considering abortion. (RELATED: Former Planned Parenthood President Said Crisis Pregnancy Centers Misinform, Shame And Deter. Here’s What They Actually Do)

“Stay on the look out!” DesChamps wrote, sharing a post about the campaign to his Instagram story prior to the climb.

Later, DesChamps shared a video of himself on the tower to his Instagram Stories, tagging Let Them Live and encouraging his followers to get involved in the campaign. Instagram Stories typically disappear from the popular social media website within 24 hours of posting.

“Go to my website, pro-life spiderman dot com and donate to help support ‘Riley’ and save a baby, woo woo!” DesChamps said in the video.

DesChamps was previously arrested in May 2022 for climbing the Salesforce Tower in California as part of an effort to raise $1 million for pro-life charities.