REPORT: Hornets Player Montrezl Harrell Hit With Felony Drug Trafficking Charge

Charlotte Hornets player Montrezl Harrell is reportedly in serious trouble with the law.

The talented NBA player has been hit with a felony drug trafficking charge after he was allegedly found with three pounds of marijuana during a May traffic stop in Kentucky, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Harrell faces up to five years if he’s convicted on the felony charge.

Hornets center Montrezl Harrell was scheduled to be arraigned Monday. https://t.co/27G4YYplT1 — The Charlotte Observer (@theobserver) June 13, 2022

As always, Harrell has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system in America, and we should all be thankful for that fact.

Having said that, this is an incredibly serious situation, and if Harrell is guilty, he could be in a world of trouble.

The Hornets player isn’t facing a minor misdemeanor for smoking a joint or something of that nature. He’s facing a felony drug trafficking charge.

A conviction could result in several years behind bars. Is it likely he gets the maximum punishment if he’s found guilty? Probably not, but it’s still not a situation anyone wants to be in.

Report: Montrezl Harrell is facing felony drug charges for three pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags found at a traffic stop in Kentucky, via @rodboone. pic.twitter.com/IcbsusdPjE — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 14, 2022

Right now, playing basketball is the least of his concerns. Let’s hope the authorities can get to the bottom of what happened and deal with it accordingly.