Editorial

REPORT: Soccer Ref Beaten To Death In El Salvador

BLOG
Soccer Ref (Credit: Shutterstock/gualtiero boffi)

Soccer Ref (Credit: Shutterstock/gualtiero boffi)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

A soccer ref was reportedly beaten to death over the weekend in El Salvador.

Jose Arnoldo Amaya was officiating an amateur match in El Salvador when fans and players beat him following a second yellow card being issued to a player, according to The Sun. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Amaya died from internal bleeding after being taken to a hospital. It’s not clear as of right now whether or not the authorities have taken anyone into custody.

This is obviously an absolutely horrific situation, and everyone involved needs to be dealt with in the harshest terms possible.

I often rip people who fight during sporting events because I truly believe they’re absolutely idiots.

However, fighting at a sporting event is a picnic compared to fans and players beating a ref to death following a call that wasn’t well received.

In a civilized society, you simply can’t tolerate people threatening and endangering officials over calls they don’t like.

Let’s all hope the people responsible are caught and that the law in El Salvador is capable of dropping the hammer on them!