REPORT: Soccer Ref Beaten To Death In El Salvador

A soccer ref was reportedly beaten to death over the weekend in El Salvador.

Jose Arnoldo Amaya was officiating an amateur match in El Salvador when fans and players beat him following a second yellow card being issued to a player, according to The Sun. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Amaya died from internal bleeding after being taken to a hospital. It’s not clear as of right now whether or not the authorities have taken anyone into custody.

This weekend, 63-year-old referee José Arnoldo Amaya died after being attacked by players and supporters of a team in El Salvador. 🇸🇻 He passed away moments after arriving at the hospital. RIP. 🙏🕊 pic.twitter.com/vuJcNqa3xf — Sunday League (@SundayShoutsFC) June 14, 2022

This is obviously an absolutely horrific situation, and everyone involved needs to be dealt with in the harshest terms possible.

I often rip people who fight during sporting events because I truly believe they’re absolutely idiots.

However, fighting at a sporting event is a picnic compared to fans and players beating a ref to death following a call that wasn’t well received.

In a civilized society, you simply can’t tolerate people threatening and endangering officials over calls they don’t like.

✝️| La Federación Salvadoreña de Fútbol lamenta el fallecimiento del árbitro José Arnoldo Amaya. pic.twitter.com/gVscusks93 — FESFUT (@fesfut_sv) June 13, 2022

Let’s all hope the people responsible are caught and that the law in El Salvador is capable of dropping the hammer on them!