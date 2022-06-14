Sharon Osbourne Updates Fans On Ozzy Osbourne’s Recovery

Sharon Osbourne posted on Instagram stories to update Ozzy Osbourne’s health, after revealing that he had undergone “life-altering” surgery, Monday.

“Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery, she wrote. Sharon revealed that 73-year-old Ozzy is on the mend, after a difficult few days. “Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him,” she said.

She also took a moment to address the outpouring of kindness Ozzy received from his adoring fans. “Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery,” she said.

Sharon had previously come forward to state she was concerned about her husband’s ailing health, stating that “any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult,” according to Page Six.

Her initial message to fans didn’t specify what Ozzy’s condition was, but Sharon eventually notified fans that the previous surgery in 2019 to put pins in his neck and back required surgical realignment, according to Page Six. (RELATED: NBA All Star To Have Back Surgery During Offseason)

The surgery was a success, and Ozzy is now recovering. A nurse may be engaged to assist him through this next phase of recovery, according to a family friend that reported to Page Six.