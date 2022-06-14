Suspect ‘Executed’ 9-Year-Old Daughter Of Ex-Lover, On The Run, Police Say

Houston authorities are searching for a gunman on the run who allegedly “executed” a 9-year-old girl and injured her mother Monday night.

The mother was watching television with her three children, ages nine, three and one when her ex-boyfriend, Jeremiah Jones, allegedly showed up at the apartment shortly before 11:00 p.m., according to Fox Houston.

“The family got separated. The suspect here, executed a nine-year-old little girl in the apartment with a handgun,” Det. Sgt. Michael Cass said. “He then went after the mother and she was shot.”

The mother was reportedly shot near the shoulder and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The nine-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead, according to the report.

Jones has been charged with capital murder and was out on bond for gun-related crimes at the time of the shooting. (RELATED: ‘How To Murder Your Husband’ Author Sentenced For Murdering Her Husband)

Authorities are searching for Jones, who is described as 6 feet tall weighing approximately 200 pounds, according to Fox Houston.

Houston Police said the area “experienced acts of gun violence overnight involving young people being shot” and asked for Jones to “do the right thing and turn himself in.”

“This senseless act of domestic violence hits home for me and the HPD family. That sweet child was a student and member of our Police Activities League (PAL) program. We ask the community to pray for this angel, her mother and her family,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said in a statement.