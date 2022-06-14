Simon Pegg Claims Tom Cruise Never Admits When He’s Wrong

Tom Cruise apparently doesn’t like to admit when he’s wrong.

The Hollywood superstar is on top of the world after the release of “Top Gun: Maverick,” and he’ll soon drop another hit with “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” next summer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, ahead of the release, “M:I” co-star Simon Pegg made a very funny claim about the legendary actor.

“If something goes wrong and it’s his fault, he’ll flatly deny it. And then if someone corrects him, instead of saying sorry, he’ll just say, ‘Yeah,’ and wink at me. I admitted f**king up once, and he said — with a wry smile, I hasten to add — ‘Simon, don’t do that.’ He maintains his authority by never being to blame for anything,” Pegg explained to The Sunday Times, according to BroBible.

I don’t know why, but I simply love the idea of Tom Cruise refusing to ever admit that he’s wrong. I love the idea that he’s running around winking at people when confronted with an error instead of admitting that he messed up.

I guess when you’re a movie star, you have to do what you have to do!

Seriously, I would pay good money to be a fly on the wall for a moment when Cruise was corrected or made an egregious mistake just to see how he handles it.

Judging from Pegg’s comments, which weren’t malicious at all, he’d just hit everyone with a smile and deflect. I’m here for it!

Clearly, it’s working on some level for Cruise because he’s one of the biggest stars on the planet, and he’s doing a serious amount of winning lately!