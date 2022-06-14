Tucker Carlson Accuses Democrats Of ‘Embracing White Supremacy’ By Ousting Kamala Harris

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson called out Democrats for suddenly turning on Vice President Kamala Harris despite constantly preaching for diversity.

Carlson called out Democrats and liberal media figures for abandoning Harris after previously touting she is the first woman of color to serve as vice president.

“Now they’re ghosting Kamala Harris like a bad Tinder date,” Carlson said. “They’re pretending like she doesn’t exist. In effect, in doing that, the Democratic Party is embracing white supremacy. How? Well, Democratic Party leaders plan to deny Harris a job that she has earned as Democratic nominee and replace her in the next cycle with yet another, wait for it now, white man. Let’s try Beto, how about Mayor Pete. Notice a theme here? Pale and male is their forever telling us because it turns out diversity isn’t actually our strength.”

He said the “anti-white” Democratic Party is pushing a white man for president because their “usual diversity standards” do not apply to the presidency.

“Turns out the presidency is a different thing. Affirmative action is essential for vice presidents, obviously, that’s how we got Kamala Harris in the first place. But not for presidents. Presidents have too much power so the usual diversity standards don’t apply. We’ve had 46 white male presidents in a row and the Democratic Party wants you to have another. Not so fast, racists!”

Carlson played a montage of Harris talking about electric buses having “no diesel smell,” claiming in an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt that she had been to the border, telling a CNN panel that her pronouns are “she/her/hers” during her candidacy in 2019, and saying that she told her mother she wanted “freedom.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Blasts Republicans For Openly ‘Backing’ Red Flag Laws)

“She’s unbelievable,” Carlson said sarcastically. “You would deny that person a chance to serve. That is the person the Democratic insiders are tonight, ladies and gentleman, trying to remove from the public stage and if no one else will say it, we will, it’s wrong. Despite appearances, Kamala Harris is not a disposable consumer product. She’s a pioneer. Do you know what she went through trying to get a fair shake in a systemically racist country as a daughter of college professors? It wasn’t easy. You know how hard she worked? At one point she even dated Montel Williams, few would go that far. But Kamala Harris did.”

He then played footage of Harris during a 2019 Democratic presidential debate telling the story of being bussed to school during the state’s efforts to integrate public schools. Carlson said after gushing over Harris, the Democratic Party is trying to “throw her away.”

“That little girl actually grew up in French-speaking Canada, not in the Jim Crow South. But whatever, look what she’s become,” the host said. “Now, suddenly because she’s a moron and no one likes her or agrees how to pronounce her first name, the Democratic Party is trying to throw Harris away. Toss her out the window like a used Big Mac wrapper. Now Kamala Harris may be stained with secret sauce but she deserves more than that.”

He joked that a person should not be thrown out for “mediocrity,” or for having a “terrible personality” or “low IQ.” He then said “denying” her the Democratic nomination is “nothing more than an insurrection.”

“It’s an attack on democracy and on our norms. It’s disinformation, probably Russian in origin,” he joked. “Whatever it is, we cannot allow it. And as long as this show is on the air, we won’t. Tonight we are endorsing Kamala D. Harris for the 2024 Democratic primaries. She deserves it, and so do Democrats. They created her, they should be forced to live with her. And anyone who disagrees with that is by definition, a racist.”