Viral Video Shows The Aftermath Of A Massive Strike On Russians In Ukraine

Another crazy video from the war in Ukraine has hit Twitter.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, the Ukrainians launched a massive strike on Russian positions housing rocket launcher systems.

You can check out the incredible war porn video below.

Video from Ukraine’s 81st Airmobile Brigade of the aftermath of artillery strikes on Russian Uragan MLRS.https://t.co/5Og9EdhQy2 pic.twitter.com/xu1l7qExd9 — Rob Lee (@RALee85) June 13, 2022

Will it ever get old watching videos of the Russians getting hammered in Ukraine? I think the answer to that question is obvious and the answer is no.

When you invade another country, you better be ready to take some losses. That’s just the reality of the situation on the ground.

Putin decided he wanted to roll troops across the border and start a war in Ukraine, and the aftermath has been absolutely brutal on both sides.

Against overwhelming odds, the good people of Ukraine have managed to punch well above their weight, and it’s been very inspiring to watch unfold.

Hopefully, they continue to give Russia absolute hell.

