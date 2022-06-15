Actor Allegedly Plotted To Kill Canadian PM Trudeau After Murdering His Own Mother

A 24-year-old Canadian actor and former “Riverdale” star allegedly plotted to kill Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after murdering his own mother, prosecutors said Monday.

Ryan Grantham pleaded guilty in March to fatally shooting his mother, Barbara Waite, in the back of the head while she played piano in 2020, according to CBC. He pleaded on a second-degree murder charge, instead of the initial first-degree charge.

The day after the murder, Grantham allegedly drove “with three guns, ammunition, 12 Molotov cocktails, camping supplies” and a map showing the directions to the residence of Trudeau, according to the outlet.

Actor Ryan Grantham, 24, shot his mother Barbara Waite in the back of the head as she played piano on March 31, 2020. https://t.co/F4wpSuFesJ — CBC News (@CBCNews) June 15, 2022

He told police about his alleged plans to kill the Liberal Party prime minister and had also written about it in his journal, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Protesters Return To Kavanaugh’s Home Night After Murder Attempt)

The actor then turned the car around while thinking about killing people at Vancouver’s Lions Gate Bridge or at Simon Fraser University, according to the outlet. He ended up turning himself in to the police, reportedly approaching an officer and telling him, “I killed my mother.”

The court played video prosecutors said was taken by Grantham that shows his mother’s dead body and him rehearsing the killing before committing the act, according to the outlet.

“I shot her in the back of the head,” he reportedly said in a video. “In the moments after, she would have known it was me.”

Waite’s body was discovered the next day by Grantham’s sister, Lisa, who said the murder of her mother devastated her life, according to CBC.

Grantham reportedly wrote in his journal after the murder, saying, “I’m so sorry mom, I’m so sorry Lisa … I hate myself. There’s a lot of media of me out there … film and TV … hundreds of hours of me that can be viewed and dissected … No one will understand.”

He reportedly said he then watched Netflix, took the video of her body, bought marijuana and beer, and experimented with Molotov cocktails before going to bed.

Second-degree murder comes with a life sentence, and the sentencing hearing is expected to end this week, according to CBC.