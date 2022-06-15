‘I Welcome Support From African Americans’: DeSantis Responds To Hint From Elon Musk About 2024

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to Elon Musk’s hint about supporting him in 2024.

Musk tweeted Wednesday that he is leaning towards supporting DeSantis for president in the next election. He voted Republican for the first time by casting his vote for Texas Representative-elect Mayra Flores in Tuesday’s special election.

“So what I would say [is] that I’m focused on 2022, but with Elon Musk what I would say is I welcome support from African Americans. What can I say?” DeSantis said at a press conference Wednesday.

Musk was born and raised in South Africa and immigrated to Canada in his late teens. He attended Queen’s University in Kingston, one of Ontario’s top universities, before transferring to the University of Pennsylvania. He became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2002. (RELATED: Elon Musk Indicates His Political Views Haven’t Changed, Liberals Have Just Gone Way Too Far To The Left)

The tech billionaire said he planned to vote Republican in 2022, saying the Democratic Party is controlled by the unions and by trial lawyers during his appearance on a May 17 “All In” podcast.

“I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear,” Musk said. “Now this election, I will.”

The following day, he called Democrats the party of “division and hate” and suggested they will launch “dirty campaign tricks” against him.

“In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party,” Musk said. “But they have become the party of division and hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold.”