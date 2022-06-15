Editorial

Amazon Adds Richard Sherman To The ‘Thursday Night Football’ Broadcast Team

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Richard Sherman #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after defeating the Miami Dolphins 45-17 at Raymond James Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Richard Sherman has landed a huge new job.

The NFL free agent has joined the “Thursday Night Football” broadcast team on Amazon, according to a tweet from the streaming giant. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Amazon’s lineup of talent for “TNF” already includes Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Tony Gonzalez and Charissa Thompson. The streaming giant has clearly gone out of its way to add some huge names to the lineup.

A streaming service getting an entire slate of NFL games is a huge deal, and expectations are through the roof for Amazon. Given the amount of talent being signed on, Amazon is intent on impressing people.

While I’ve certainly had disagreements with some of the stuff Richard Sherman has done, he’s a hell of a football player and he’s also incredibly smart.

He’s the perfect guy you want on the team if you’re focused on growing a football brand.

I can’t wait to see what “Amazon” gives fans with its “Thursday Night Football” lineup. It’s already off to a hot start!