Amazon Adds Richard Sherman To The ‘Thursday Night Football’ Broadcast Team

Richard Sherman has landed a huge new job.

The NFL free agent has joined the "Thursday Night Football" broadcast team on Amazon, according to a tweet from the streaming giant.

495 Tackles

37 INTs

5x Pro Bowler

5x All-Pro

Super Bowl XLVIII Champion. And now he’s on our Thursday Night Football team, only on @PrimeVideo. Welcome, @RSherman_25! #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/jy90HGwVJo — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) June 14, 2022

Amazon’s lineup of talent for “TNF” already includes Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Tony Gonzalez and Charissa Thompson. The streaming giant has clearly gone out of its way to add some huge names to the lineup.

The future of NFL games is now set to look like this: CBS: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo FOX: Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady (once done playing) NBC: Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth ESPN: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman Amazon: Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 10, 2022

A streaming service getting an entire slate of NFL games is a huge deal, and expectations are through the roof for Amazon. Given the amount of talent being signed on, Amazon is intent on impressing people.

While I’ve certainly had disagreements with some of the stuff Richard Sherman has done, he’s a hell of a football player and he’s also incredibly smart.

He’s the perfect guy you want on the team if you’re focused on growing a football brand.

I can’t wait to see what “Amazon” gives fans with its “Thursday Night Football” lineup. It’s already off to a hot start!