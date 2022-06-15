Bella Hadid Stuns In Corset-Style Dress

Bella Hadid posted stunning images to her Instagram page Tuesday, with her natural beauty exemplified in a nude colored, lace-up corset dress.

The breathtaking Versace dress featured a very high leg slit that gave fans a flash of skin and added some flirty fun to the already stunning outfit. The ensemble was light and airy and looked effortlessly beautiful on the supermodel. Hadid posed seductively on the balcony of a hotel in Cannes, taking full advantage of the picture-perfect view and the sheer feminine beauty that the dress had to offer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Many of the outfits Hadid has worn in the past have been absolute head-turners, and the experienced model is certainly no stranger to garnering attention with each pose she strikes, but there was something innately different about this particular dress. In spite of the lace-up design, it looked like a comfortable fit and seemed as though it was made for Hadid.

The fabric flowed perfectly around her body and gave off fairytale vibes with its perfect styling.

Hadid completed the look by abandoning the tight ponytail that she usually rocks and leaving her hair loose. Opting to ditch the bold makeup she usually wears on the runway, Hadid’s makeup for this shoot favored a gentler image, and infused natural lip colors with perfectly highlighted cheekbones that reflected the light.(RELATED: Female Singing Sensation Rocks A Metal Bodysuit — With A Penis)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Hadid posed on the balcony overlooking the water and went on to feature the full potential of the dress by showing various angles of its design in the last photograph. Hadid appeared on a winding staircase, giving fans a glimpse of the dress from a different perspective.

Thin, feminine jewelry from Chopard completed Hadid’s romantic look.

“A few week ago in archive” Hadid said in her caption. She went on to tag Versace, Chopard, and others that lend a hand in perfecting this incredible outfit.