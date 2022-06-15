China Claims It Might Have Detected Signals From Aliens, Then Deletes The Report

China released and then deleted a report Tuesday that their FAST radio telescope may have detected trace signals from an alien civilization.

Chinese researchers identified the “suspicious” signals as part of their ongoing exploration for alien life, Newsweek reported. The signal was a narrow-band electromagnetic signal and differed from a previous signal captured by the team at the FAST “Sky Eye” radio telescope, according to Time.

FAST has uncovered a series of signals from space, including a recent repeating radio signal from a galaxy almost 3 billion light-years away from Earth. (RELATED: ‘Studied Just Like Bacteria’: Head Of Russian Space Agency Comments On How Aliens May Have Visited Earth)

The report was released by the state-backed Science and Technology Daily, who then appeared to have deleted it and other posts about the discovery, Time noted. The report cited and quoted chief scientist of the extraterrestrial civilization search team co-founded by Beijing Normal University and University of California, Berkley, Zhang Tonjie, according to Time.

Zhang is reported to have said that the Sky Eye is extremely sensitive and plays a critical role in the search for alien civilizations, but that the suspicious signal could be some kind of radio interference that requires further investigation, Time continued.

“After launching the search for extraterrestrial civilizations, the ‘China Sky Eye’ [FAST] has made important progress,” the report stated, according to BroBible, “A few days ago, Professor Zhang Tongjie, chief scientist of the China Extraterrestrial Civilization Research Group of the Department of Astronomy and Extraterrestrial Civilization Research Group of Beijing Normal University, revealed that his team used the ‘Chinese Sky Eye’ to discover several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside the Earth.”

The discovery was made within observation data about FAST’s exoplanet targets, BroBible continued.

Science and Technology Daily did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment on why the report was published and then apparently deleted.