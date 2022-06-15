The Detroit Lions Sign Devin Funchess, Move Him To Tight End

The Detroit Lions sent shockwaves through the NFL by adding Devin Funchess.

The Lions announced late Tuesday afternoon that the former Michigan star has signed with the franchise, and has been moved from wide receiver to tight end. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Funchess last played during the 2019 season, and was incredibly productive before missing time because of the COVID-19 pandemic and some health struggles.

Funchess used to be an incredibly productive receiver before missing a hell of a lot of time on a football field. He was a very solid receiving option.

Now, after a long time away from the game, he’s back in the NFL as a tight end.

If he can return to even 80% of what he was at his best, this signing will 100% be worth it for the Lions. The team needs to get as much help as possible on offense, and taking a chance on Funchess is a great idea.

Plus, while contract details aren’t out right now, I’m sure he’s not getting paid a ton of money. When you miss extended time, you have to earn yourself a big new deal. It’s just not handed to you.

So, this is the definition of a low risk/high rewards move.

As a huge Lions fan, I hope like hell it works out!