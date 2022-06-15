African American Immigrant Votes For Hispanic American Immigrant And A Dem Still Calls It ‘White Supremacy’

Elon Musk announced Wednesday he voted for a Mexican-American immigrant for Congress and was accused of upholding “white supremacy” by a black Democrat.

Musk, who was born and raised in South Africa, announced Wednesday that for the “first time” ever voting Republican, he voted for Mayra Flores.

“Massive red wave in 2022,” Musk added.

His tweet appeared to anger Democratic New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who accused Musk of upholding white supremacy. (RELATED: SHEFFIELD: Nancy Pelosi’s Incredible Shrinking House Majority)

“Elon Musk is not a leader,” Bowman tweeted. “He’s just another Republican billionaire who supports white supremacy and authoritarianism because he doesn’t want his workers to unionize or to pay his fair share in taxes. The GOP just tried to end democracy and now he’s supporting them.”

Flores, a first-time candidate, won Texas’ 34th District special election to complete the term of former Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela who resigned in March.

Musk, who has described himself as a long-time Democrat, announced in May he would vote Republican in the upcoming midterms.

“In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party,” Musk tweeted recently. “But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold.”

Musk hinted Wednesday he would support Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 election should he choose to make a bid for presidency.