Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Some Major Midriff With Skimpy Summer Outfit

Emily Ratajkowski is in Florence, Italy, and she’s vacationing in style, proving that even mom-moments can become photo opportunities to showcase gorgeous fashion.

The world is her runway, and according to her Instagram page, she has an audience of 29.3 million people watching her every move. When Ratajkowski went on her family trip, she packed a little bit differently than most moms do. The first of two images from her June 14 post shows Ratajkowski holding her one-year-old baby boy in her arms as she posed for a photo in front of what appears to be a historic statue.

In true supermodel fashion, she happens to be showing off her rock hard abs and slender figure, and wearing nothing more than a bralette with skimpy shorts, and a tease-top that isn’t buttoned up at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

Ratajkowski’s all-white linen number looked airy and light, and was giving off sultry summer vibes. The barely-there outfit put her midriff on full display, to the envy of millions of fans across the globe. Her tanned tone was complimentary to the stark white outfit she wore.

Flawless and looking exceptionally comfortable, the outfit that Ratajkowski was wearing in public resembles the average person’s sexy bedroom attire.

The second photograph gives fans a closer look at the very light fabric that she accented with a chain-link necklace.

Adorable white running shoes were added to complete the outfit.

Her fans responded favorably to her hot new look and populated Ratajkowski’s Instagram comments with an abundance of heart and fire emojis.

They’re tuned in to see what sort of look Ratajkowski is going to rock during the rest of her trip.